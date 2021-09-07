Laugh Factory Hosts In-Person And Streamed Rosh Hashanah Services

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Laugh Factory in Hollywood held a virtual and limited in-person Rosh Hashanah service Tuesday morning.

The comedy club began streaming its service at 11 a.m. on its YouTube channel, Instagram and Facebook.

“There are people everywhere that need to celebrate a joyous Rosh Hashanah and a meaningful Yom Kippur,” said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. “We will be praying for a happier and healthier New Year for all people around the world.”

This year marks the 38th consecutive year The Laugh Factory has provided free High Holy Days services.

The club was allowing a limited number of people to attend services in person.

“This year because of the pandemic, the Hollywood club will be limited to 100 people because of social distancing protocols,” the club said on its website.

Reservations are required and attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test prior to entering. Masks are also required for guests.

Meanwhile Tuesday, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center held a 24 hour streamed service that began at 7 a.m. at www.cedars-sinai.org .

The Laugh Factory will also hold services for Kol Nidre on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m., Yom Kippur on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. and Neilah on Sept. 16 at 6 a.m.