An online fundraiser has been set up for the family of a seven-year veteran of North Whidbey Fire and Rescue after the man passed away on Monday. Tyler Rico, 32, was a volunteer firefighter and EMT and worked full-time in the administrative office for the fire district, Battalion Chief Steve Lacy said. He had also been a firefighter with Central Whidbey Fire and Rescue for several years.

OAK HARBOR, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO