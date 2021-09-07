Tony Khan on Ric Flair Possibly Joining AEW

AEW president Tony Khan addressed the possibility of Ric Flair joining All Elite Wrestling during the All Out post-show media scrum on Sunday night. "The Nature Boy" was granted his release from WWE back in early August and has since appeared at AAA's Triplemania XXIX and the National Wrestling Alliance's 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view. He had already confirmed in interviews that he would be in Chicago this past weekend alongside his future son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, and he was spotted backstage alongside numerous wrestlers throughout the weekend. Khan even confirmed that, while producing one of AEW's episodes from the NOW Arena, Flair was sitting right next to him.