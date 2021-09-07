CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No UC Disqualification For Not Getting COVID Vaccine

By Greg Barton
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – PA workers, who are terminated or forced to resign for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, would not be disqualified from receiving unemployment compensation benefits under legislation that will be proposed by two state lawmakers. Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties and Venango County Sen. Scott Hutchinson say that employees who choose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should not be punished by the Commonwealth and deprived of benefits as they seek other employment. The bill will state that refusal to obtain the vaccination shall not be considered willful misconduct. Both lawmakers say the measure is necessary due to a recent statement in which the Department of Labor & Industry could not definitively say that workers in this situation would qualify for unemployment compensation benefits. The bill could be assigned to a state Senate committee for consideration when the General Assembly returns to session in a few weeks.

