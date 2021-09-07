Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alger; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Schoolcraft and south central Alger Counties through 515 PM EDT At 432 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Munising, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Steuben. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH