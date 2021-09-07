Family Vacation Tip: Survey Says Kids Only Care About Hotels

When it comes to taking a vacation, it turns out families are more interested in where they are staying than the actual destination. In a new survey of 2,001 Americans conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Apple Vacations, 36 percent of those surveyed said that the hotel or other accommodations was the biggest reason they looked forward to taking a vacation. This makes sense, as it’s significantly easier to enjoy some much-deserved time off when you know the place you are staying in is up to your standards.