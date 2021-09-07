CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Family Vacation Tip: Survey Says Kids Only Care About Hotels

By Blake Harper
Fatherly
Fatherly
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to taking a vacation, it turns out families are more interested in where they are staying than the actual destination. In a new survey of 2,001 Americans conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Apple Vacations, 36 percent of those surveyed said that the hotel or other accommodations was the biggest reason they looked forward to taking a vacation. This makes sense, as it’s significantly easier to enjoy some much-deserved time off when you know the place you are staying in is up to your standards.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Paid Time Off#Americans#Onepoll#Apple Vacations#Riu Hotels Resorts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Fatherly

Fatherly

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy