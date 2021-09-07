Taliban name top government officials, use force to disperse protesters in Kabul

The Taliban on Tuesday named several senior officials to an interim Afghan government including figures connected to the group’s two-decade fight against U.S.-led forces for control of the country.

Mullah Muhammad Hassan, who was a deputy prime minister in the previous Taliban government toppled by U.S. forces after the 9/11 attacks, was named acting head of Afghanistan’s council of ministers, which makes him head of the government.

The group of officials, made up entirely of men, includes the oldest son of Taliban founder Mullah Muhammad Omar and a leader of the Haqqani network who is under U.S. sanctions.

Also on Tuesday, Taliban fighters used force to break up a demonstration in Kabul led by hundreds of women. The Taliban hit the protestors with rifle butts and sticks, and then fired their weapons into the air.