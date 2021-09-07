CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Unto” Helping Victims Of Hurricane Ida

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLANO, TX – The Christian ministry, Unto, formerly Global Aid Network, is reaching out to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida. You can help provide critically needed supplies to provide immediate aid for the displaced and help them rebuild their lives. Disaster relief supplies include items such as meals, water filters that supply safe, clean water when water sources are compromised, tarps for emergency shelter, and hygiene items that promote health and sanitation. Aid will be delivered through trained ministry teams which build relationships with victims, and at the proper time conversations about the eternal hope of Jesus can take place. Financial donations are being accepted to provide the humanitarian aid. Click on the Unto banner below to make an online tax-deductible financial donation.

