Will County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Will THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL WILL COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The tornadic circulation which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for central Will county.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning

