CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

PPG Industries, BioMarin fall; AMC, Callaway Golf rise

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:. PPG Industries Inc. down $5.26 to $150.40. The paint and coatings maker warned investors that supply chain problems and higher costs will hurt third-quarter sales. Columbia Property Trust Inc., up $2.51 to $19.05. Pacific Investment Management is...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Callaway Golf's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) earned $107.27 million, a 40.96% increase from the preceding quarter. Callaway Golf also posted a total of $913.64 million in sales, a 40.21% increase since Q1. Callaway Golf earned $76.10 million, and sales totaled $651.62 million in Q1. What Is ROIC?
MARKETS
Business Insider

Expert Ratings For PPG Industries

Analysts have provided the following ratings for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PPG Industries has an average price target of $183.71 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $170.00.
STOCKS
sgbonline.com

Callaway Golf Increases Financial Outlook

Callaway Golf Company provided a business update and increased its financial outlook for the third quarter and full-year 2021. “I am very pleased with how our teams are navigating the rapidly changing business environment resulting from COVID-19 and its many variants,” commented Chip Brewer, President and CEO, Callaway. “The updated guidance we are providing today reflects not only the continued overperformance and strength of our diversified portfolio but also our operational flexibility, which is allowing us to adapt and react as business conditions change. While our visibility into the remainder of the year remains murky, our revised guidance reflects the best information we have about the short-term disruption to our supply chain and the continued momentum of our businesses. Looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, we are excited about the strong growth embedded within our unique platform of businesses and are committed to unlocking additional long-term value for our shareholders.”
MARKETS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Callaway Golf

Right now, Callaway Golf Inc. (NYSE:ELY) share price is at $28.13, after a 1.04% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 11.55%, but in the past year, increased by 40.75%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppg Industries#Amc#Golf#The Golf Club#Ppg Industries Inc#Callaway Golf Co#State Street Corp#Brown Brothers Harriman#Roche Group#Genentech#Bank Of America Corp
Benzinga

Callaway Golf Stock Gains On Raised Q3, FY21 Outlook

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) has raised its outlook for Q3 and FY2021. The company has raised its Q3 revenue forecast to $850 million - $860 million (prior $775 million – $790 million) versus the consensus of $753.13 million. It sees Q3 Adjusted EBITDA to $105 million - $110 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Boeing Falls Premarket; AMC Entertainment, Match Group Rise

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, September 7th. Please refresh for updates. Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock fell 1% after the aircraft manufacturer suffered an orders blow. European budget airline Ryanair, one of the U.S. aircraft manufacturer’s largest customers, ended negotiations about a deal for 737 MAX 10 jets due to differences over price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why AMC Shares Are Rising

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher by 9.4% at $44.63 amid strength in high-short interest names for the session. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a total share float of 511.55 million, of which 79.5 million shares are sold short, representing 15.95% of shares sold short.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

Why Rising Inflation Is Great News for AMC Entertainment Stock

Higher consumer prices can help offset high fixed expenses. The BLS reported consumer prices rose by 5.4% in the last 12 months. AMC's stock price is up nearly 2,000% this year. Inflation is a concise term representing the measurement of price changes over time. The coronavirus pandemic caused mass disruption...
STOCKS
Daily Herald

Bank of America wants its workforce to resemble the communities it serves

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and about 35 countries.
CHICAGO, IL
WKTV

The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes: A timeline

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of failed biotech startup Theranos, went from being hailed as the next Steve Jobs to facing up to 20 years in prison over federal fraud charges. How did Holmes get here?. A Stanford University dropout, Holmes -- inspired by her own fear of...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Global Polyurea Coatings Market 2021 Development Analysis - VersaFlex Incorporated, PPG Industries, Inc., KUDKO CHEMICAL CO. LTD

The global polyurea coatings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The factors boosting the growth of the polyurea coatings are the emerging applications in various end-use industries such as building & construction, transportation, industrial, and landscape. Polyurea coating has wider suitability as they are durable, ease-of-use, environment-friendly, and compliant with standards related to VOCs. This is due to the increased demand for consumer products and technological and infrastructural advancements. Manufacturers of polyurea coatings are investing in product development and making expansions in product portfolios to satisfy the increasing consumer demand.
MARKETS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
115K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy