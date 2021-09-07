PPG Industries, BioMarin fall; AMC, Callaway Golf rise

Callaway Golf Company provided a business update and increased its financial outlook for the third quarter and full-year 2021. “I am very pleased with how our teams are navigating the rapidly changing business environment resulting from COVID-19 and its many variants,” commented Chip Brewer, President and CEO, Callaway. “The updated guidance we are providing today reflects not only the continued overperformance and strength of our diversified portfolio but also our operational flexibility, which is allowing us to adapt and react as business conditions change. While our visibility into the remainder of the year remains murky, our revised guidance reflects the best information we have about the short-term disruption to our supply chain and the continued momentum of our businesses. Looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, we are excited about the strong growth embedded within our unique platform of businesses and are committed to unlocking additional long-term value for our shareholders.”

