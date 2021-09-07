CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans Ranked Last in Various Power Rankings

By Carlos Flores
Battle Red Blog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point, can anyone say that they’re surprised? USA Today released their week one power rankings, and your Houston Texans are living under the cellar. 32. Texans (32): If newly announced starting QB Tyrod Taylor’s recent luck is any indication, then rookie Davis Mills will be playing by Week 3, when Houston is scheduled to make its only prime-time appearance of the season on a Thursday.

