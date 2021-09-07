CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwood, OH

James L. Boyer

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames L. Boyer age 72 of Northwood, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Bay Park Community Hospital. Jim was born to Ivan and Rosemary (Burklo) Boyer in Sydney, Ohio on June 9, 1949. He graduated from Northwood High School in 1967 and worked for Toledo Edison as a Warehouse Supervisor for 33 years until his retirement in 2006. Jim loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and especially traveling “up north” to his cabin in northern Michigan. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

