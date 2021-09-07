Long-Term Unemployed Workers Still Have Access to Federal Jobless Aid in These States
Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.www.nbcmiami.com
