Oscar De La Hoya tests POSITIVE for COVID. Holyfield steps in

By John
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar “The Golden Boy” De La Hoya, the Mexican legend has no choice but to withdraw in his upcoming bout against former UFC champion, Vitor Belfort. It was supposedly scheduled as a pro boxing match and De La Hoya’s comeback fight, but sadly COVID hinders another boxing fight. De La...

Mike Tyson ‘Removed’ From Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight

The legendary boxer Mike Tyson was advertised to be present at Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort headliner at Triller Fight Club Legends Night 2. Despite, the advertisement by Triller did not attend the event. Evander Holyfield wants to fight Mike Tyson. Despite the first-round TKO loss, Holyfield wants a trilogy...
Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights

Watch Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights from their clash above, courtesy of FITE TV and other outlets. Belfort vs. Holyfield took place Sept. 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Vitor Belfort (2-0) and Evander Holyfield (44-11-2, 1 no-contest) collided in the co-main event. The fight aired live on pay-per-view.
Vitor Belfort Reveals Evander Holyfield Bank Payment

This upcoming fight between Vitor Belfort and Evander Holyfield is going to be a special one. Not only are these two fighters extremely talented and well paid for being so, but we also have Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr commentating the showdown. Whatever you think about Donald Trump is fine, but one thing is for sure – this truly is a fight all about money and Donald Trump commentating proves just that as Vitor opens up about how money plays a huge role here. Jake Paul ‘Threatens’ UFC Fighter At Bar?
Video! Vitor Belfort calls out ‘little b—-h’ Jake Paul after Holyfield win: ‘$30 million winner takes all’

Vitor Belfort is aiming high following his knockout win over Evander Holyfield this Saturday night on FITE TV pay-per-view (PPV). Belfort, who came out swinging in just his second professional boxing match, ended up stopping Holyfield on the feet in the very first round. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was expected to win after Holyfield filled in for Oscar De La Hoya just last week, but Belfort made it look too easy.
Evander Holyfield loses comeback fight by first round TKO

Vitor Belfort eased to a win against former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, securing a TKO victory in the first round. Holyfield looked his age against former UFC light heavyweight champion Belfort, who overwhelmed the 58-year-old right from the very start to force the referee to call a stop to the contest within two minutes.
Oscar De La Hoya Discharged From The Hospital

Oscar De La Hoya has been let out of the hospital after being admitted due to COVID-19. Oscar De La Hoya is currently recovering from a battle with COVID-19. He has been transparent with his illness and now has been released from the hospital. Despite being vaccinated, according to the boxer, De La Hoya contracted COVID-19 and needed to seek medical attention. The illness pushed him out of his scheduled boxing match with Vitor Belfort for this coming Saturday. De La Hoya released a statement on his social media.
Vitor Belfort calls switch from Oscar De La Hoya to Evander Holyfield an ‘upgrade to first class’

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort is more than glad to be taking on such a legend as Evander Holyfield in his return to professional boxing. Originally scheduled to take on Oscar de La Hoya, the ‘Phenom’ had a sudden opponent change when the ‘Golden Boy’ needed to leave the card due to Covid-19, but the Brazilian did not go for too long without an opponent.
Vitor Belfort’s trainer suspicious of Oscar De La Hoya’s positive COVID diagnosis

By now the world has heard the news that Oscar De La Hoya’s comeback fight (set to take place against Vitor Belfort) will not be happening as scheduled after De La Hoya reportedly caught COVID and couldn’t continue with the fight. And while it appears that Evander Holyfield will be taking De La Hoya’s place in the Triller match, Belfort’s trainer Derik Santos spoke to Vegas Insider and questions whether or not De La Hoya didn’t get a case of cold feet.
Evander Holyfield, Former World Heavyweight Champion, Stopped With TKO In First Fight In A Decade

The return to boxing by former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield after more than a decade away from the sport did not go well. The 58-year-old Holyfield was TKO’d in the first round by Vitor Belfort in a PPV match Saturday at Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Holyfield was returning to boxing as a last-minute fill-in for Oscar De La Hoya, who dropped out after contracting Covid-19. Belfort, a 44-year-old former UFC fighter, was on Holyfield from the first bell, backing him into the ropes with a flurry of quick punches. Holyfield was knocked to the canvas twice before the referee stopped the match. Holyfield never landed a punch. The former champ is best known for his two victories over Mike Tyson, which include the famous “ear bite” fight between the two. Belfort was gracious after the match. “I remember I was fighting two guys on the same night and Holyfield was fighting Mike Tyson for $30 million,” Belfort said after the match. “It’s been a privilege.” On hand for the fight was former President Donald Trump and his son, Don Jr., who provided commentary on the short bout with rapper 50 Cent.
Vitor Belfort Calls Out Jake Paul For Multimillion-Dollar Fight After Knocking Out Evander Holyfield

Triller Fight Club's third event, topped by an exhibition boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, was the grim spectacle everybody anticipated. We all knew what was going to happen long before the action began on Saturday night in Hollywood, Florida. We all knew 58-year-old boxing legend Evander Holyfield had no business in the ring with Vitor Belfort, a 44-year-old UFC outcast with an appetite for blood and no concept of mercy, a man who wants to fight a Paul brother for a few million dollars and is willing to slaughter a legend to make it happen.
Good, bad, worse: The Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort debacle

The only good thing about Vitor Belfort’s knockout of 58-year-old Evander Holyfield is that it was quick. Belfort, the former UFC champion, didn’t have enough time to deliver a beating that might’ve caused significant damage to Holyfield in the Triller Fight Club main event Saturday in Hollywood, Florida. It was painful to watch but it lasted only 1 minute, 49 seconds.
Jake Paul Got Called Out By MMA Legends Vitor Belfort And Anderson Silva

Jake Paul may not have fought last night, but that didn’t stop him from being a major part of the post-fight conversation. Following Vitor Belfort’s dominating victory of Evander Holyfield, the MMA legend called out Jake Paul. Following Anderson Silva’s knockout of Tito Ortiz, he called out Jake Paul, along with his brother Logan Paul. It seems everyone wants a piece of the social media star turned boxer, and it’s not a surprise given he’s now seen as one of the biggest draws in the entire sport.
Should Holyfield be allowed to fight Belfort?

After hearing the news that Oscar De La Hoya has pulled out of his fight against Vitor Belfort due to testing positive for COVID, Evander Holyfield has stepped in on short notice to face Vitor Belfort. It will headline a Triller card on September 11, 2021. One of the important...
