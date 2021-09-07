CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Storms Delay Arriving Flights At O’Hare International Airport

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Arriving flights were delayed by up to two and a half hours at O’Hare International Airport Tuesday afternoon as severe thunderstorms swept through the Chicago area .

The Federal Aviation Administration reported there was a traffic management program in effect at O’Hare, with some arriving flights delayed by two hours and 32 minutes.

Departure delays were running between 16 and 30 minutes.

Flight delays were not reported at Midway International Airport.

KIII TV3

United, Southwest cancel flights at Corpus Christi International Airport ahead of Nicholas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two of the airlines that serve Corpus Christi International Airport have canceled all flights for the next 24 hours, according to city officials. In a news release on Monday, they said United Airlines and Southwest Airlines canceled all flights in and out of CCIA for the rest of the day. The cancellations come ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas. The storm is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast sometime between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
