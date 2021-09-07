CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United We Dream: Full Page New York Times Ad Makes it Clear: The Time for Citizenship is Now. No Excuses.

By United We Dream
YubaNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, United We Dream led eight other progressive and racial justice organizations in unveiling a brand new, full page ad in the New York Times. For these organizations, including Black Voters Matter, The Frontline, Indivisible, Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), Make The Road New York, MoveOn, the Sunrise Movement, and the Working Families Party, and their millions of members, citizenship for millions of immigrants is a top priority.

