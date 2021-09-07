San Jose: Lengthy standoff ends in brandishing suspect’s arrest
SAN JOSE – A man suspected of pointing a gun at a neighbor early Tuesday in East San Jose was taken into custody after a nearly 11-hour standoff, authorities said. Officers were called just after 7 a.m. to the 1500 block of June Avenue, off King Road south of Story Road, following the gun sighting, according to San Jose police. The man suspected of brandishing the gun reportedly refused to come out of his home.www.mercurynews.com
