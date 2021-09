Indian foodtech company Zomato has defended two recent commercials after they were heavily criticised online for appearing to glorify the gruelling working conditions for its drivers. The first advert, which has been viewed more than 16 million times on YouTube alone, features Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan who opens the door to a soaking wet delivery agent.In the advert, Roshan asks his Zomato driver for a selfie in return for delivering the actor’s food despite the pouring rain. At that moment the driver receives another job, to which he rushes away leaving the Bollywood star selfie-less. A second advert starring...

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO