Who says you can’t go home again? Carly Pearce did, after unceremoniously leaving Taylor Mill, Kentucky, quite a few years ago. Today on Instagram, she posted, “I convinced my parents at 16 [to let me] to drop out of high school & leave my home town. Today, that same home town honored me with ‘Carly Pearce Day,’ a key to the city, being named a ‘Kentucky Colonel’ and 2 of these signs at both ends of the town. I truly have no words. This town made me who I am…. I will always 🤍 you, Taylor Mill.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO