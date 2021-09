If Ohio State's offense received a passing grade Saturday (a big if, since the Buckeyes fell 35-28 to the Oregon Ducks), it was not because of what the Buckeyes did rushing. "I felt like they ran the ball, and we didn't do a very good job of running the football," said head coach Ryan Day, "because of that, I think they kind of controlled the game."

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO