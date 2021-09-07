Best Places To Travel For A Day: All Within Driving Distance Of Central Pennsylvania

Need to escape your college town for just a day? Maybe you have a long weekend, and you are looking for somewhere close by that you can easily travel to, without having to worry about expensive flights or extensive travel delays. Leaving the area can be a great idea to clear the mind, even for just a little bit! After taking quite a few day trips away from central Pennsylvania, I have discovered a few of the best places within driving distance from Penn State that you should consider for your next day off.