A major development has unfolded in the story of the Slidell man who was believed to be killed by an alligator while wading through Hurricane Ida floodwaters. According to an update from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities were able to capture a 12-foot, 500-pound alligator near the Avery Estates area where 71-year old Timothy Satterlee Sr. went missing a few weeks ago in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO