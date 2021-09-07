Breaking: Crisis Standards of Care activated in northern Idaho

At the request of Kootenai Health, which operates three hospitals and several clinics in northern Idaho, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) has activated Idaho’s Crisis Standards of Care in the Panhandle and the North Central health districts. In a statement issued on the morning of Sept. 7, IDHW said the reason for the activation was “a severe shortage of staffing and available beds in the northern area of the state caused by a massive increase in patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization.” The activation affects 10 critical access and acute care hospitals in the two northernmost health districts in the state.