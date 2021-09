Fast-casual chain Hawaiian Bros., known for its island-inspired plate lunches, will continue its takeover of Dallas-Fort Worth with five new locations in the coming months. The chain is set to debut locations in Dallas, Allen, Addison, Little Elm, and Frisco in the coming months. First up is the Frisco outpost, which is expected to arrive in late September September. Restaurants in Little Elm, Greenville Avenue, and Addison will follow in October, and the Allen location will open in November. The new locations join previously opened locations of Hawaiian Bros in Denton, Garland, and Fort Worth.

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO