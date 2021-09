DeAndre Jordan’s tenure with the Nets has officially come to an end as the three-time All-NBA and two-time NBA All-Defensive Team member joins the Los Angeles Lakers. At the start of the 2019-2020 NBA season, DeAndre Jordan was the starting center for the Nets; however, as the season progressed, Jordan’s role continually reduced. The additions of both Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge midseason with the development of Nicolas Claxton essentially knocked Jordan out of the Nets’ rotation, leading to no playoff minutes for Jordan this past postseason. With many free-agent signings, including veteran big man Paul Millsap, it became clear that Brooklyn no longer had a need for Jordan or his costly contract.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO