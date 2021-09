Geneseo Quilt Guild member Laura Strickland will present a program on her technique of “Effervescent Appliqué” at the upcoming meeting of the Geneseo Quilt Guild at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Senior Citizen Room at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 East North St. Anyone who would like to participate in the charm square exchange is asked to bring 5-inch squares that are in a Halloween or Thanksgiving theme.