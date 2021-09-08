CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Sheriff: Woman missed flight and falsely said bomb on plane

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bp6MUqI00

A Chicago woman falsely claimed a bomb was on a plane at a South Florida airport after missing her flight, authorities said.

The 46-year-old woman was arrested Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and charged with falsely reporting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release.

Airline employees told responding deputies that the woman had stated that a bomb was in her checked-in luggage that was aboard a plane, officials said. She made the claim after workers told her that she and her party had arrived too late to board the plane, detectives said.

The plane was already taxiing out to the runway but had not taken off when it was rerouted. Passengers were evacuated, and the plane was searched. No explosives were found, officials said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broward Sheriff#Airline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC News

ABC News

396K+
Followers
100K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy