Four Year Strong Shares Their Cover of “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve

The Rolling Stones have added a second concert in Los Angeles to their 2021 tour. The October 14 performance at SoFi Stadium fills what was an eight-day gap in their schedule. On August 26, the promoter for the tour announced that it would continue as planned, despite the death of the band’s drummer, Charlie Watts, on Aug. 24. Concerts West issued the statement after numerous reports had speculated that the dates would be canceled in light of Watts’ passing. On Aug. 4 it was revealed that Watts was “unlikely” to participate in the tour due to an unidentified medical procedure. At that time, it was announced that veteran drummer Steve Jordan would replace Watts on the tour.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO