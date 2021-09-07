CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Year Strong Shares Their Cover of “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockers band Four Year Strong have released their cover version of The Verve’s “Bitter Sweet Symphony.” The classic 1990s anthem interpolated The Rolling Stones “The Last Time’ and was based on a sample from the Andrew Loog Oldham orchestral cover of the track, resulting in a controversy. Four Year Strong will be touring the US this September on the Pure Noise Tour. The tour also features label mates State Champs, Real Friends, Just Friends and Bearings.

www.ghostcultmag.com

