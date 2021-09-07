Thousands of NYC Public School Students Will be Able to Get Vaccinated at School Next Week

COVID-19 Vaccine (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

Thousands of New York City public school students will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 right inside their school buildings when classes begin next week.

The city is placing pop-up vaccination sites at roughly 700 middle and high schools during the first week of classes, starting Sept. 13.

The sites are open to all vaccine-eligible students age 12 and up as well as their family members and school staff, Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter announced Wednesday.

Health care workers will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the pop-up school sites. They will return the week of Oct. 4 to administer second doses.

Department of Education staffers including teachers, principals, custodians, school safety officers and food providers are required to get at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27.

Students do not have to be vaccinated, but city health officials strongly encourage it. Minors must have parental or guardian approval to get the shot.

Student athletes in most sports, however, are required to get the vaccine to before they can participate on a team. The mandate applies to children who play on football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, rugby and bowling teams.

About 65 percent of New York City students aged 12- to 17-year-old have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to city data.