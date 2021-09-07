CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Die in Missouri Traffic Crashes Over Holiday Weekend

By Townsquare Sedalia
 6 days ago
Drug Arrests - 71 MSHP Boating Statistics (preliminary):. (Note: During the 2020 counting period, the Patrol investigated 278 traffic crashes, which included 140 injuries and 11 of the 18 fatalities. Troopers made 146 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year. Also, over the Labor Day holiday 2020: Troopers investigated 20 boating crashes involving six injuries and one fatality; and arrested seven people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes. There were no drownings over the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend.]

