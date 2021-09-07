Rustler – Review

The Isle of Blackreef is hardly holiday-worthy. It is scraped by polar winds, and a miserable sea moans against its coasts. Inland, there is a small town called Updaam, with a few sights worth taking in, but you could do it in a day. Then again, in Blackreef a day is all anyone has. Looming on the horizon is a vast ring of steel, as though one of the Halos from Halo had crash-landed. In its centre is a vibrating metal sphere, and, like a jet engine, it seems to suck in the hours and blast them backwards, to be lived again. For some, this means a frozen paradise—a chance to bask in the heat of a debauched party that will never thaw. For our hero, Colt Vahn, who feels his soul being refrigerated by eternity, it means Hell.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO