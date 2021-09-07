Missing Sacramento Woman Patricia Inman Found Safe

Wednesday Update: Sacramento police say Patricia Inman has been found safe.

Previous story below:

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing woman who may be at-risk due to medical conditions.

Sacramento police say 46-year-old Patricia Inman was last seen Monday night along the 3800 block of Knightlinger Street. She was driving a white 2011 Kia Forte with the license plate number 8VYL143.

Officers note that Inman is considered at-risk due to medical conditions that may leave her confused and unable to care for herself.

Anyone who sees Inman or knows where she might be is urged to call police at (916) 807-5471.