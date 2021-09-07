CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Missing Sacramento Woman Patricia Inman Found Safe

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdTwE_0bp6Ha0j00

Wednesday Update: Sacramento police say Patricia Inman has been found safe.

Previous story below:

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing woman who may be at-risk due to medical conditions.

Sacramento police say 46-year-old Patricia Inman was last seen Monday night along the 3800 block of Knightlinger Street. She was driving a white 2011 Kia Forte with the license plate number 8VYL143.

Officers note that Inman is considered at-risk due to medical conditions that may leave her confused and unable to care for herself.

Anyone who sees Inman or knows where she might be is urged to call police at (916) 807-5471.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy