CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Staying Safe

By Gary Garth
kentuckymonthly.com
 7 days ago

Working on second-hand information with the aid of a hand-drawn map, I had walked/climbed/crawled along a rough-hewn trail for a couple of miles through a timbered, rocky chunk of eastern Kentucky in search of one of the state’s few brook trout streams. There is no evidence that brook trout are native to Kentucky, but the state’s handful of brook trout creeks have not been stocked in decades. The fish are wild and self-populating. I was determined to catch one. I also was foolishly unprepared.

www.kentuckymonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 6000

Staying safe on the water this Labor Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holiday weekend is almost here and we’re expecting some pretty nice weather. That, of course, means lots of people out on some of our amazing rivers and lakes. If you are planning on having some fun and celebrating Labor Day — make sure you stay safe.
PORTLAND, OR
WSAV-TV

USDA tips for staying safe while hiking over holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service is reminding hikers that ranger stations in Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests will be closed on Labor Day, and visitors will be responsible for staying safe. With that in mind, rangers offered the following tips:. Let someone...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
healthday.com

Quiz: Do You Know How to Stay Safe in Cold Weather?

You don't need to stay inside just because the temperature is plunging. As anyone who has ever strapped on ice skates or hopped on a sled can attest, cold-weather fun is some of the best fun of all. Of course, cold weather also calls for caution. How much do you know about staying safe when it's cold outside? Take this short quiz to find out.
ENVIRONMENT
WNDU

SAFETY ALERT: Staying safe in Lake Michigan

(WNDU) - An important reminder for those who are wanting to spend some time on Lake Michigan: we’re going to experience some rough swimming conditions over the next few days, so it’s important to take Red Flag days seriously, even if you’re a good swimmer. Many beaches in our area...
SWIMMING & SURFING
wearebreakingnews.com

In The Wake Of Ida, See How To Get Help And Stay Safe In The Tough Weeks Ahead

(CNN) – Hurricane Ida victims, returning to their damaged homes, face a torrent of problems, if they are lucky enough to have a house standing. In the most devastated places, “the power outages will last for weeks and possibly months,” the US National Hurricane Center said. “Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” he said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travelerstoday.com

Marc Zboch Discusses How to Stay Covid Safe While Traveling Internationally.

The pandemic had a huge impact on the travel industry. Fewer people are traveling, and many countries are losing out on tourist revenue. Marc Zboch hopes that this post will help you understand how Covid-19 affected the overseas travel industry and helps you take advantage of some rare opportunities. You can cut your vacation cost by 40% or more, see amazing sites with no crowds and help foreigners in emerging countries who have been financially decimated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc
WDTV

How local boaters are staying safe amid covid surge

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - With surging covid cases across the state, some are taking to the outdoors. Labor Day is one of the most popular days to be out on the water. Carolyn Helenski who resides in Morgantown decided to head to Tygart Lake State Park with her friends. “My...
GRAFTON, WV
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
gentside.co.uk

Hungry alligator tries to make a meal out of this woman

Paddleboarding seems like a really peaceful activity when you’re treading through rivers and channels that are inhabited by harmless fish and cute ducks. But in Florida, it’s a different game altogether. No one knows that better than Vicki Reamy Baker, who was stalked by a monstrous alligator during her paddleboarding trip in Silver Springs State Park, Florida.
ANIMALS
Only In Oregon

Get Excited, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Above Average Temperatures This Winter In Oregon

Winter in Oregon can be a big, old downer. Gray skies, lots of rain, and chilly temps that aren’t quite cold enough for snow. If you’re not a fan of Old Man Winter, you’ll be pleased as punch about this year’s forecast. The Farmers Almanac is actually predicting above average temperatures and below average precipitation […] The post Get Excited, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Above Average Temperatures This Winter In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy