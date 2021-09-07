Staying Safe
Working on second-hand information with the aid of a hand-drawn map, I had walked/climbed/crawled along a rough-hewn trail for a couple of miles through a timbered, rocky chunk of eastern Kentucky in search of one of the state's few brook trout streams. There is no evidence that brook trout are native to Kentucky, but the state's handful of brook trout creeks have not been stocked in decades. The fish are wild and self-populating. I was determined to catch one. I also was foolishly unprepared.
