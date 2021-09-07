Dr. A.S. McFarland brings modern surgery to Phelps County
Dr. Arthur Sidney McFarland established six hospitals in Rolla. He was born in Lake Spring, Dent County on Oct. 11, 1871. He loved anatomy and often dissected animals such as the family cat. As a child he spent time in Texas County with relatives near Plato. Nellie See from Lecoma became his bride in 1901. His father was a teacher, and Arthur also taught school in Dent County saving his earnings for medical school.www.phelpscountyfocus.com
