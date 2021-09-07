Dr. A.S. McFarland brings modern surgery to Phelps County

At least once per shift, a person diagnosed with COVID-19 in Phelps Health’s Medical Telemetry Unit is transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “We are constantly sending them [patients] to the ICU, and we are not seeing them come back to our floor,” said Abigail Blanc, a registered nurse who has cared for COVID-19 patients for the last few months at Phelps Health.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO