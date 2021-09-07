CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwardsville, IL

City Of Edwardsville Strives To Reduce Paper Consumption 10% By 2022

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy today announced the City of Edwardsville is concentrating efforts to reduce paper consumption by 10 percent by 2022. “We have chosen three initial steps to achieve the goal of reducing the City’s paper consumption by 10% by 2022,” said Mayor Risavy. “The first is to eliminate paper in all board, committee, and commission meetings. Secondly, our Information Technology Department will be installing print management analysis software Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Edwardsville, IL
Government
City
Edwardsville, IL
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy