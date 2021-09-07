City Of Edwardsville Strives To Reduce Paper Consumption 10% By 2022

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy today announced the City of Edwardsville is concentrating efforts to reduce paper consumption by 10 percent by 2022. “We have chosen three initial steps to achieve the goal of reducing the City’s paper consumption by 10% by 2022,” said Mayor Risavy. “The first is to eliminate paper in all board, committee, and commission meetings. Secondly, our Information Technology Department will be installing print management analysis software Continue Reading