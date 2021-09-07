CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge Island, WA

Attorney tired of lip service for affordable housing

Cover picture for the articleAttorney Hayes Gori is obviously frustrated with the many years of lip service Bainbridge Island has given to affordable housing and done nothing about it. Gori pleaded with the BI Planning Commission last week to allow some compromises so that housing for low-income people can finally be built on the island. “I’m not a big rah-rah person,” he said. “But in one fell swoop” we can match what’s been done here in the last 20 years.

