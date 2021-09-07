CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Richard Thomas Gargas

presspublications.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Thomas Gargas age 82 of Jerusalem Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hospice of Northwest Ohio- Perrysburg on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Rich was born to John and Virginia Gargas on January 18, 1939. He graduated from Macomber High School and began working as a welder for AP Parts. In 1959, Rich married his soulmate Nettie Poling, and they shared 54 years of marriage. Rich went through the Police Academy and served as a Patrolman on the Toledo Police Department until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and fun times at the Casino. He especially enjoyed taking his family out to dinner. He was a season ticket holder for the Cleveland Browns along with his son Rob and two of his grandsons. Rich loved his garden and vacationed at Marble Lake.

presspublications.com

