SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Pork processor Seaboard Triumph Foods says that as of September 6th, production wages are rising. New hires will begin at a starting base wage of $20 per hour, while current production employees will receive a pay increase to a range of $20 to $22.25, in addition to the recent increase to a $1 per hour shift differential. Wages also rose for the maintenance department to a range of $21.75 to $32.75.