Conservation Legacy to celebrate National Public Lands Day with volunteer work event

Organizers of the East Ridge Centennial Celebration are looking for volunteers for the event slated for Sept. 25. Anyone who wants to help is invited to a volunteer meeting for the East Ridge 100-Year Celebration on September 16th, Thursday, at 6 p.m. Report to the kitchen pavilion, by the stage, at Camp Jordan. Volunteers will be asked to sign a waiver at the meeting or the day you report for duty. Please go to the following link for the digital volunteer sign up form.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO