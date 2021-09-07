CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Conservation Legacy to celebrate National Public Lands Day with volunteer work event

By Tyler Barker
lootpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With the help of Stewards Individual Placements and Appalachian Conservation Corps, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is preparing to host their first National Public Lands Day event as a National Park. These organizations are inviting local residents to join the celebration by participating in a volunteer trail clean up event at the Grandview area of the park.

www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oak Ridger

National Public Lands Day Worthington Cemetery clean-up

The Worthington Cemetery Ecological Study Area will be the site of various events, including a program about the pre-Civil war cemetery and the Worthington family’s life centuries ago, a tour of the ESA, and treating some pesky non-native, prolific buckthorn to a good Weed Wrangle on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. until noon.
OAK RIDGE, TN
sgbonline.com

Public Lands Announces Initial Conservation Partners

Public Lands, the outdoors-themed retailer from Dick’s Sporting Goods, announced the creation of The Public Lands Fund, designed to support local and national initiatives that protect new land, improve existing land, break down the barriers of access to the outdoors, and improve IE in the outdoors. As part of its...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Nogales International

‘Weed Whackers’ sought on National Public Lands Day

Community members are invited to join the Tumacácori Weed Whackers on Saturday, Sept. 25, to remove invasive weeds from Tumacácori National Historical Park. The weed removal is being held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day, an annual event in which more than 150,000 volunteers nationwide participate in activities aimed at restoring and caring for public lands.
ADVOCACY
vieravoice.com

Volunteers work to protect sea turtles, educate public on how to help

A disturbing sight awaited Peter Bandre during a morning beach visit at Indialantic in 1982. Dead sea turtle hatchlings were scattered across the parking lot, squashed by cars. The babies had been trying to make their way to the ocean after hatching that evening, but mistook the lights from the...
INDIALANTIC, FL
theroanoker.com

Land Conservancy Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The group will honor Mill Mountain Garden Club with an environmental stewardship award. The Blue Ridge Land Conservancy will celebrate its 25th anniversary at its annual Conservation Celebration & Auction atop Mill Mountain on Sunday, October 3rd. The conservancy, founded as the Western Virginia Land Trust in 1996 by local...
AGRICULTURE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Commemorating 9/11 through public service, volunteers work to improve road safety

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To commemorate 9/11, community members in Honolulu volunteered their time to replace damaged road delineator poles Saturday morning. Members of the Hawaii chapter of the American Public Works Association worked along the bike lane on South Street between Kapiolani Boulevard and Pohukaina Street to replace the poles to improve safety in the area.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Public Lands Day#Volunteers#National Parks#Land Management#Public Lands#Conservation Legacy#Lootpress#The National Park Service#Npld#Grandview#Appalachiancc Org
Newswise

Conservation challenges on public land; ASU professor calls for changes to use it or lose it rules

Newswise — An Arizona State University assistant professor says laws regarding natural resources on public land are antiquated and prevent voluntary conservation. “Use-it-or-lose-it requirements, together with narrow definitions of eligible uses, can preclude environmental groups from participating in markets for natural resources,” said Bryan Leonard, a senior sustainability scientist at ASU who was the lead author on a recently published policy forum for Science. “These restrictions can bias resource management in favor of extractive users, even when conservation interests are willing to pay more to protect resources from development.”
ENVIRONMENT
Cape Gazette

Fort Miles volunteers celebrate VJ Day

There are probably not many Victory over Japan Day ceremonies across the nation, and it's doubtful that any are held under the shadow of a restored USS Missouri gun barrel. The Japanese surrender took place Sept. 2, 1945, on the USS Missouri, officially ending World War II. The Fort Miles...
LEWES, DE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Forest Service to waive fees for National Public Lands Day, Veterans Day

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the USDA) The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day‐use recreation sites in Washington and Oregon on National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Fees will also be waved in honor of our on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The Forest...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
bismarcknd.gov

Bismarck Public Works Services to hold Public Works Day Celebration Sept. 11

BISMARCK, ND – Bismarck Public Works will celebrate Public Works Day with a public event titled “Public Works Strong,” September 11, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the Public Works building located at 601 S. 26th St., Bismarck, ND. The third annual Public Works Day Celebration will include hands-on activities...
BISMARCK, ND
eastridgenewsonline.com

Centennial Celebration Asking for Volunteers

Organizers of the East Ridge Centennial Celebration are looking for volunteers for the event slated for Sept. 25. Anyone who wants to help is invited to a volunteer meeting for the East Ridge 100-Year Celebration on September 16th, Thursday, at 6 p.m. Report to the kitchen pavilion, by the stage, at Camp Jordan. Volunteers will be asked to sign a waiver at the meeting or the day you report for duty. Please go to the following link for the digital volunteer sign up form.
EAST RIDGE, TN
blockclubchicago.org

A Community Celebrates As Pullman National Monument Opens To The Public

PULLMAN — Community members and visitors celebrated the Pullman National Monument’s grand opening over the weekend, six years after former President Barack Obama proclaimed the neighborhood and its namesake rail car factory a monument. Former Pullman employees, artists, historians, rail experts and more were on hand Friday for a media...
CHICAGO, IL
Islands Sounder

State lands honor Public Lands Day with a Discover Pass free day

Submitted by Washington State Parks. In recognition of National and Washington Public Lands Day, Washington State Parks, Washington Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will offer free entrance to state lands on Saturday, Sept. 25. On this day, visitors to Washington state lands will not need a Discover Pass to park. Discover Pass free days apply to all visitor parking on DNR and WDFW lands and in day-use areas at Washington state parks.
POLITICS
coastalreview.org

Public invited to watch dig at Fort Raleigh Historic Site

Visitors are welcome starting Wednesday to watch archaeologists dig for clues at new locations within Fort Raleigh National Historic Site near Manteo, an effort to solve the mystery of Sir Walter Raleigh’s “Lost Colony” that went missing more than 400 years ago. The First Colony Foundation, a group of professional...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy