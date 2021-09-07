Conservation Legacy to celebrate National Public Lands Day with volunteer work event
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With the help of Stewards Individual Placements and Appalachian Conservation Corps, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is preparing to host their first National Public Lands Day event as a National Park. These organizations are inviting local residents to join the celebration by participating in a volunteer trail clean up event at the Grandview area of the park.
