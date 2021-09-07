Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Kodiak

Friends, Trolling for Salmon, Kodiak, Alaska, A Lifetime's Not to Long to Live as Friends, Scripture

A song by Michael W. Smith called Friends is one of my all-time favorite songs. One of my favorite lines in the song (which I sing in this video) goes like this, "A lifetime's not too long to live as friends." To all of the friends who will be viewing this video, I just want to say that I will be looking forward to spending the rest of my life as your friend. Thank you for your words of encouragement over the years. Thank you as well for your words of challenge. Also, thank you for saying to me what I did not want to hear and showing me in my life what I did not want to see. You have been true friends. Thank you for speaking what the Lord asks us to speak in the Bible. The Lord informs us to "speak the truth in love." Thank you for speaking truth to me in love. Thank you for your patience with me when I did not want to listen. Thank you for your kindness, your wisdom and your desire for me to strive to be and do all that I was created to be and do. You have been friends. To those lifelong friends, thank you. To those friends who have arrived recently, thank you. I am blessed beyond measure. As you model friendship, I am reminded of the One who says that He calls me friend as well. He was born in a manger, lived a sinless life and died for me so that I can walk in newness of life. May we all be friends to each other as the Lord Jesus has been friends to us. Have a great week my friends. I will be looking forward to seeing you again, whether trolling for salmon in Kodiak, Alaska or having a muffin at a lower 48 coffee shop. As I asked a friend recently, "How do you spell love?" My answer was that it is spelled T, I, M, E. May we be able to spend some time together in the coming days. Take care my friend.