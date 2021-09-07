CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskegon Heights, MI

The lineup: Sports news in Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Heights Journal
Muskegon Heights Journal
 6 days ago

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Muskegon Heights sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Muskegon Heights / mlive.com

With 2-0 football start, Muskegon Heights aims for return to days of ‘Tiger Den’

With 2-0 football start, Muskegon Heights aims for return to days of ‘Tiger Den’

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Fans occupied the stands. Spectators stood outside the fence lining the perimeter of the field or stopped their vehicles on adjacent streets, trying to get a peek at the action. Football was back at Phillips Field Friday night, and so were some of the good feelings... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Muskegon / wzzm13.com

Big Reds fans line up early for tickets to first ever Muskegon Detroit Cass Tech game

Big Reds fans line up early for tickets to first ever Muskegon Detroit Cass Tech game

The first ever matchup between Muskegon and Detroit Cass Tech will be played at historic Hackley Stadium. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Muskegon / mlive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 3

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 3

MUSKEGON, MI – Friday night showcased Muskegon vs. Detroit in a pair of matchups involving four of the state’s powerhouse high school football programs. Detroit definitely got the better of Muskegon this time. See the scores of the showdowns between Muskegon and Cass Tech, and Mona Shores vs. King. Also,... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Muskegon / fox17online.com

Anticipation mounts as Muskegon gets set to host Cass Tech

Anticipation mounts as Muskegon gets set to host Cass Tech

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's hard to talk about high school football in Michigan without mentioning Detroit Cass Tech or Muskegon, especially over the past decade. In the past 10 seasons, Big Reds have played in seven state championships while the Technicians have played in four. All you have to do... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon Heights, MI
Sports
City
Muskegon Heights, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Muskegon Heights, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights, MI
58
Followers
227
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Muskegon Heights Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy