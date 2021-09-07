The lineup: Sports news in Muskegon Heights

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Muskegon Heights sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

With 2-0 football start, Muskegon Heights aims for return to days of ‘Tiger Den’ MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Fans occupied the stands. Spectators stood outside the fence lining the perimeter of the field or stopped their vehicles on adjacent streets, trying to get a peek at the action. Football was back at Phillips Field Friday night, and so were some of the good feelings... Read more

Big Reds fans line up early for tickets to first ever Muskegon Detroit Cass Tech game The first ever matchup between Muskegon and Detroit Cass Tech will be played at historic Hackley Stadium. Read more

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 3 MUSKEGON, MI – Friday night showcased Muskegon vs. Detroit in a pair of matchups involving four of the state’s powerhouse high school football programs. Detroit definitely got the better of Muskegon this time. See the scores of the showdowns between Muskegon and Cass Tech, and Mona Shores vs. King. Also,... Read more

