Your Hudson lifestyle news
(HUDSON, NY) Life in Hudson has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
These Hudson Valley Stores Sell Mantis Eggs For Pest Control
Did you know you buy baby mantis eggs for your garden or yard to munch on mosquitoes and ticks? They're available at these Hudson Valley stores. Some people took the time during quarantine from the COVID-19 pandemic to learn a new skill or hobby. Some people started to get outside and hike local trails and some stayed inside and possibly brushed up on their culinary skills. Read more
Popular Hudson Valley Hiking Spot to offer Edible and Medicinal Plant Tour
The Hudson Valley is a popular place to hike and many of our trails are lined with beautiful plants. If you spend any time on the Shawangunk Ridge you are bound to run across numerous type of plants that are both edible and some even have medicinal property. A walk... Read more
Someone Said I Had the Ugliest Cat in The Hudson Valley
I'll admit that it's not exactly the most flattering picture but how could someone be so rude?. Someone said that I had the ugliest cat in the Hudson Valley and it hit me hard. They could be right but I don't care. I'll always defend my baby. There's a mean... Read more
she is absolutely beautiful! people are just mean, that is why I love cats more than people! I will willingly be a weird cat lady with you.
B**** I’m a Cow - Doja Cat • Cow Parade @ Hudson Yards #NeilPatrickHarris • Mooo #shorts
#SSO SuperFriends, #CowParade at Hudson Yards. Source: Julia Jacobs - The New York Times The cows are back. Twenty-one years ago, about 500 fiberglass cows — decorated by artists, celebrities and schoolchildren — were placed across New York City. The vibrantly colorful cows grazed in parks and on sidewalks, where tourists snapped photos, children clamored to climb up on them and thieves plotted attention-getting heists. Now, though, the cows are less like a wild herd drumming up chaos across the five boroughs and more like an elite pack of pampered show cows being trotted out at the county fair. Last week, 78 fiberglass cows were settled in eight locations in the city, mostly where they can be watched by security guards or cameras. At Hudson Yards, 22 cows stand inside and outside the luxury shopping mall, posing under the escalators or looking out a glass balcony toward Kate Spade and Coach (where handbags made of their skin can fetch hundreds of dollars). Salamat, SFF Read more