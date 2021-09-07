CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Sports wrap: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Dispatch
Pittsburgh Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Pittsburgh-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Pittsburgh / youtube.com

Eric Haberle: The Catch And The Painting

Eric Haberle: The Catch And The Painting

While many replay Santonio Holmes's catch on YouTube, DVDs, or in their heads, local artist Eric Haberle chose another way to memorialize the moment: a painting. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Pittsburgh / indianagazette.com

Pickett's 2 TDs key Pitt rout of UMass, 51-7

Pickett's 2 TDs key Pitt rout of UMass, 51-7

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns passes and the Pitt defense held Massachusetts to 209 yards of total offense as the Panthers cruised to a 51-7 season-opening victory on Saturday. Pickett linked up with Lucas Krull and Jordan Addison for first-quarter touchdowns as the Panthers jumped out to... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Pittsburgh / berkshireeagle.com

UMass Football loses 51-7 in season opener at Pittsburgh

UMass Football loses 51-7 in season opener at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — For Walt Bell and the University of Massachusetts, there are no moral victories. In the aftermath of Saturday’s 51-7 loss to the University of Pittsburgh in the season-opener for both teams, positives were hard to find. “I thought our defense fought really well,” Bell said. “It was a... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Charlotte / youtube.com

UMass vs. Pitt Condensed Game | 2021 ACC Football

UMass vs. Pitt Condensed Game | 2021 ACC Football

The Pitt Panthers rolled in their opening game against UMass, winning 51-7. Pitt QB Kenny Pickett led the Panthers, throwing for 273 yards with 2 touchdowns. The offense put 7 touchdowns on the board, including 5 rushing touchdowns by 5 different players. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh, PA
100
Followers
233
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pittsburgh Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy