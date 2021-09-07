Lifestyle wrap: Glenwood Springs

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

New CMC programs help meet rising need for addiction technicians and specialists GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A pair of new Colorado Mountain College programs are turning around certified addiction technicians and specialists at a high rate as the need continues to grow. The new programs launched Aug. 24 for a cohort of six individuals, the first of 15 weeks of coursework, which CMC... Read more

Fun in the mud at Glenwood Springs GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo – To make the best of a bad situation, the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is hosting a festival unlike any other this Labor Day weekend. Here at the mudslide festival, tourists and residents are celebrating the hard work of CDOT and the reopening of I-70. After a quick gondola ride, you arrive at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, where the staff is anxiously awaiting your arrival. “Glenwood Springs is open, people,” said Nancy Heard, General Manager. Come on up, we are not closed and you know what, there might be an occasional closure on I-70 but there’s other ways to get here. we appreciate those taking the effort to get up here so we are just having a little fun with it.” Read more

6-year-old girl dies on Colorado amusement park ride A 6-year-old girl died Sunday on a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, CBS Denver reports. The incident occurred on the Haunted Mine Drop attraction, according to the park. The victim was visiting the park with her family, who are from Colorado Springs, according to... Read more

