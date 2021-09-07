CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Myles Kennedy Shares Music Video for “A Thousand Words”

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyles Kennedy has shared a new music video from his recent solo album, The Ides of March, out now via Napalm Records. The clip for “A Thousand Words” is out now and sees Myles re-team with director Stefano Bertelli (Alter Bridge’s “Native Son”/Myles Kennedy’s “In Stride” video) for another cool slice of animation and film effects, with Myles cut in to create a cool pairing with the deep song. Kennedy also announced a US tour kicking, along with UK tour dates to end the year. Watch the video now!

www.ghostcultmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
nextmosh.com

Dirty Honey share “The Wire” music video

Los Angeles rockers Dirty Honey have uploaded a music video for their song titled “The Wire,” check out the clip below. Today’s announcement reads, “Directed and edited by the award-winning Scott Fleishman/APLUSFILMZ, Dirty Honey’s brand new music video “The Wire” was shot at various locations on the band’s current U.S. tour with The Black Crowes, and provides the viewer a laminated, All Access pass to life on the road with what one journalist called “a band at the top of the new breed of rock and rollers”.”
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Tremonti share “A World Away” live music video

With the excitement for the new album increasing and as the band gets ready to hit the road in support of the new album ‘Marching In Time,’ Tremonti has released a live music video for the crushing album opener. The live video version of “A World Away” opens with a musical intro before switching into the driving metal riff that kicks off the upcoming album. The video was recorded live in Orlando, FL and features live vocals and instrumentation that gives fans a taste of what they can expect when Tremonti heads out on tour.
MUSIC
SuncoastPost

The Myles Kennedy Interview – Solo Tour Kicks Off in St. Pete

Myles Kennedy pulls vocal duty with a couple of rock bands, his main gig in Alter Bridge and working with rock guitar great Slash & the Conspirators. Kennedy has a four-octave range and is one of the best rock singers around today. Currently Myles has a solo album out called “The Ides of March” and is touring both the U.S. and the U.K. in support of the record. Starting his tour in the U.S. right here at The Florida Social Club (formerly State Theatre) on September 7th. We got a chance to talk to him from his home in Spokane, WA before he hits the road. He talked about a variety of subjects regarding his career and experiences in music business. He was chill, unassuming and interesting to talk to.
MUSIC
Beach Beacon

Floridian Social Club to welcome Myles Kennedy

ST. PETERSBURG — Myles Kennedy, best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Alter Bridge, and as the lead vocalist in guitarist Slash's backing band, is heading to the Tampa Bay area in September. Kennedy will perform Tuesday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the Floridian...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH's New Album Is 'In The Can': 'It's Got A Live Vibe To It', Says MYLES KENNEDY

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, Myles Kennedy confirmed that SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS has completed work on a new album. The effort will be the follow-up to "Living The Dream", which came out in September 2018 via Slash's own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records. The disc was Slash's fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his CONSPIRATORS bandmates Kennedy, Todd Kerns (bass, vocals), Brent Fitz (drums) and Frank Sidoris (guitar and vocals).
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Myles Kennedy on his greatest gear finds and regrets, and how a '53 Tele made him fall in love with guitar all over again

What was the first serious guitar that you bought with your own money?. “It was an Ibanez DT250 – they called them ‘The X-Series’. The story is that we had some horses and I wanted to get an electric guitar and my dad said, ‘Well, I’ll tell you what. I’ll give you a dollar for every stall you clean…’ So I cleared horse manure for nine months, saved up my money, and bought my first electric guitar, which, to this day, when I see that guitar I smell horse manure!
MUSIC
wmot.org

Words and Music with Mercy Bell

Mercy Bell joins Words and Music from her home in Nashville to chat about her new album, Golden Child and perform "Golden Child", "Codeine", and "Black Dress". Jessie Scott is WMOT program director, afternoon host and host of Wired In. Scott has a long history in radio and was the creator of XM's X Country channel.
NASHVILLE, TN
theyoungfolks.com

Music Video Premiere: Zack Oakley – “Fever”

San Diego-based prog-rock/psych-rock and blues-rock artist Zack Oakley unveils the music video, “Fever,” a track lifted from his debut solo album, Badlands, slated for release on September 17 via Kommune Records. Talking about the upcoming album, Zack shares, “I am excited to share these songs with the world. The title...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Kennedy
Paste Magazine

Nation of Language Share Lyric Video for New Single "A Word & A Wave"

Brooklyn synth-pop trio and Paste Best of What’s Next picks Nation of Language have shared a fourth single from their sophomore album A Way Forward. Out now alongside a lyric video, “A Word & A Wave” follows “Across That Fine Line,” “Wounds of Love” and “This Fractured Mind.”. “A Word...
BROOKLYN, NY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Myles Kennedy's Red Flag concert is canceled

Update: This show is canceled. Click here for more information. Original post: Myles Kennedy is at Red Flag with a concert on Sept. 13. Show time is at 8 p.m. The show is a stop on his “The Ides of March Tour.”. Tickets are $30-$50 at etix.com. 105.7 the Point...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Mastodon Share 'Pushing The Tides' Video

(hennemusic) Mastodon are streaming a video for "Pushing The Tides", the lead single from their newly-announced double album, "Hushed And Grim." Due October 29, the band recorded the project in their hometown of Atlanta, GA with producer David Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel); the set features 15 songs, surveying sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog while maintaining the group's strong musical identity.
ATLANTA, GA
undertheradarmag.com

James Blake Shares New Song “Famous Last Words”

James Blake is releasing a new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, on October 8 via Republic. Now he has shared its third single, “Famous Last Words.” Listen below. Previously Blake shared the album’s first single, “Say What You Will,” via an amusing video that guest stars FINNEAS, in which Blake is envious of the producer/musician’s success. “Say What You Will” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Life Is Not the Same,” via a lyric video for it.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music Hall#Napalm Records#Ga
substreammagazine.com

Tai Verdes shares new “A-O-K” music video feat. 24kGoldn

Substream favorite Tai Verdes has had himself a hell of a year. Since blowing up on the social media platform TikTok with his song “Stuck In the Middle,” Verdes released his debut album, TV, performed at Lollapalooza, and is now on tour with Chelsea Cutler and Quinn XCII. While TV’s...
MUSIC
indieisnotagenre.com

Don Broco Share Music Video For Their Latest Single, ‘Uber’

Hot off the heels of their headline sets at Slam Dunk festival last weekend, Don Broco have now released their new single, Uber, alongside its accompanying music video. Shot in a claustrophobic rehearsal room, the music video captures the energy that is displayed in Don Broco’s live performances, capturing the aggression and tension within the track.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Imminence release “Ghost” music video

Imminence – consisting of vocalist and violinist Eddie Berg, guitarists Harald Barrett and Alex Arnoldsson, drummer Peter Hanström, and bass player Christian Höijer – have released the official music video for their new single titled “Ghost” — check out the clip below. The tune was recorded, mixed, and mastered in Sweden by Henrik Udd (Architects, Bring Me the Horizon, At the Gates).
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

The Pop Group discuss their essential dub tracks, share “Words Disobey Me” video

The Pop Group will release Y in Dub -- the new dub version of their debut album they've created with master of the form Dennis Bovell -- in October and they've now made a video for the first single "Words Disobey Me." Colorfully illustrated and animated by Peter Harris Music and Art & Llyr Williams, the video is intense and phantasmagoric, much like the song itself. Check that out below.
THEATER & DANCE
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RESIST & BITE Feat. Former TESLA Guitarist TOMMY SKEOCH: Video For 'I' Song

RESIST & BITE, the new band featuring former TESLA guitarist Tommy Skeoch, has released a music video for the song "I". The clip, which features studio footage, can be seen below. Joining Skeoch in RESIST & BITE are ex-LYNCH MOB lead vocalist Nathan Utz, guitarist Steve Stokes, drummer David Parks...
MUSIC
hngnews.com

Teens share what’s on their mind in music video

“I don’t want to feel this way. My heart has not been OK. I’ve been broken so many times. I get caught between the lies. All these songs just make me cry. Some days I don’t know why. They say I’ll be alright but my brain says otherwise.”. In a...
MILTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy