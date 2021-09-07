Myles Kennedy Shares Music Video for “A Thousand Words”
Myles Kennedy has shared a new music video from his recent solo album, The Ides of March, out now via Napalm Records. The clip for “A Thousand Words” is out now and sees Myles re-team with director Stefano Bertelli (Alter Bridge’s “Native Son”/Myles Kennedy’s “In Stride” video) for another cool slice of animation and film effects, with Myles cut in to create a cool pairing with the deep song. Kennedy also announced a US tour kicking, along with UK tour dates to end the year. Watch the video now!www.ghostcultmag.com
