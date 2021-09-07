Trending lifestyle headlines in Steamboat Springs

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Life in Steamboat Springs has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Bluebird Backcountry adds 12 new runs, 4 skin tracks In-bounds and backcountry might mean two different things for some winter athletes, but not for anyone familiar with Bluebird Backcountry. The lift-less, human-powered ski resort between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs is back for its second full season at Bear Mountain. In a productive offseason, Bluebird now has 12 new trails and four new skin tracks, claiming 400% more tree skiing and three times more terrain on the North Face. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Wildlife in the road: The Record for Friday, Sept. 3 12:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call of a bear outside Old Town Pub in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. 4:27 a.m. Officers were called to a noise complaint in the 10 block of Balsam Court. 8:50 a.m. Officers responded to an animal bite at... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Monday Medical: Watching for signs of RSV With fall fast approaching, seasonal colds are kicking in — including RSV, a common virus that can sometimes turn serious. “The usual season for RSV is November through April, but the typical season was disrupted during the COVID pandemic, so there has been an increase in spring and summer infections with RSV this year,” said Dr. Ron Famiglietti, a pediatrician in Steamboat Springs and a member of the medical staff at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE