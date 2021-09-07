Top Lexington sports news

(LEXINGTON, VA) Lexington sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Rubio Lifts Blue Hose to First Win of Season LEXINGTON, VA – The Presbyterian College men's soccer team earned their first win as they downed the VMI Keydets by a 1-0 final. Jaume Rubio scored in the 51st minute and the Blue Hose never looked back as they went on to defeat VMI. FINAL SCORE: 1-0 Presbyterian. RECORDS: Presbyterian... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Morgan’s 3 TDs lead defending SoCon champ VMI past Davidson LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one to help defending Southern Conference champion VMI beat Pioneer champ Davidson 45-24. VMI won its opening game in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009-10. Last season, VMI went on to win its first league title since 1977 by beating The Citadel. Jakob Herres scored both of VMI’s touchdowns through the air, catching seven passes for 79 yards. Leroy Thomas added 10 catches for 58 yards, and Korey Bridy had a team-high 15 carries for 68 yards and a TD. Louis Colosimo threw two interceptions in his eight pass attempts for Davidson. Elijah Burrell completed all seven of his passes. Read more

LOCAL PICK

#17 VMI Football Cruises to 45-24 Win over Davidson LEXINGTON, Va. – Following an historic 2021 spring season, the 17th-ranked VMI football team opened the fall campaign with an impressive 45-24 win over Davidson College Saturday afternoon at Foster Stadium. In the spring, both teams advanced to the FCS playoffs as champions of their respective conferences. The Keydets (1-0)... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE