Oskaloosa, IA

Top Oskaloosa sports news

Oskaloosa Times
Oskaloosa Times
 6 days ago

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Oskaloosa sports

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Oskaloosa sports.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Oskaloosa / wwuowls.com

Owls Defeat Graceland in Comeback Win, Fall to William Penn at Labor Day Tournament

Owls Defeat Graceland in Comeback Win, Fall to William Penn at Labor Day Tournament

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – The William Woods University volleyball team split on day one of the Labor Day Tournament hosted by William Penn University. The Owls lost 3-1 to William Penn to open the tournament. In their second match of the day, they came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Graceland University, 3-2. The Owls improve to 5-3 on the season. Read more

Pella / ottumwacourier.com

Local teams race at Pella Dutch Invite

Local teams race at Pella Dutch Invite

PELLA — Pella, Pella Christian and Oskaloosa cross country teams were in action on Saturday morning at the Pella Dutch Invitational at the Central College Cross Country Course. The overcast but cooler morning saw the Dutch get a pair of top three team finishes. The Pella boys took second place... Read more

Oskaloosa / oskaloosa.com

Statesmen take top two spots in season opener

Statesmen take top two spots in season opener

OSKALOOSA — The William Penn women's golf team completed its first tournament of the season and took a first and second place sweep at the William Penn Invitational, hosted at Edmundson Golf Course. Course conditions were stellar, with temperatures nearing the low to mid 80s and a slight wind. The... Read more

Oskaloosa / oskaloosa.com

Oskaloosa, Knoxville volleyball compete in tournaments

Oskaloosa, Knoxville volleyball compete in tournaments

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa and Knoxville volleyball teams both competed in weekend tournaments as the Indians were in Cedar Rapids while the Panthers were in Atlantic. The third-ranked (4A) Oskaloosa Indians went 2-2 in the day with convincing wins over Davenport Central (21-3, 21-9) and Linn-Mar (21-13, 21-12) before falling to No. 8 (4A) Xavier (21-15, 21-17) and No. 10 (5A) Johnston (21-17, 18-21, 15-13). Read more

Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa, IA
ABOUT

Oskaloosa Times

