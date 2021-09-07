Top Oskaloosa sports news

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Oskaloosa sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Oskaloosa sports. For more stories from the Oskaloosa area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Owls Defeat Graceland in Comeback Win, Fall to William Penn at Labor Day Tournament OSKALOOSA, Iowa – The William Woods University volleyball team split on day one of the Labor Day Tournament hosted by William Penn University. The Owls lost 3-1 to William Penn to open the tournament. In their second match of the day, they came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Graceland University, 3-2. The Owls improve to 5-3 on the season. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Local teams race at Pella Dutch Invite PELLA — Pella, Pella Christian and Oskaloosa cross country teams were in action on Saturday morning at the Pella Dutch Invitational at the Central College Cross Country Course. The overcast but cooler morning saw the Dutch get a pair of top three team finishes. The Pella boys took second place... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Statesmen take top two spots in season opener OSKALOOSA — The William Penn women's golf team completed its first tournament of the season and took a first and second place sweep at the William Penn Invitational, hosted at Edmundson Golf Course. Course conditions were stellar, with temperatures nearing the low to mid 80s and a slight wind. The... Read more

LATEST NEWS