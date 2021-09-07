What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Saint Cloud

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St Cloud Dispatch
St Cloud Dispatch
 6 days ago

Minnesota / river967.com

Minnesota’s Most Haunted Road is an Hour From St. Cloud

Central Minnesota is home to a lot of alleged haunted locations, one of them being Timber Lake Road in New London. About an hour drive southwest of St. Cloud you can find this county road, that looks like any other in the daylight. But come nightfall, it gives off a different vibe. Read more

St Cloud / knsiradio.com

Home Based Bakery Opening Storefront In The St. Cloud Area

(KNSI) – A home bakery is moving out of the kitchen and into a storefront location in the St. Cloud area. Corvus Coffee and Bakeshop is scheduled to open next month in the old Dunn Brothers location at 71 County Road 120, where St. Cloud and Sartell meet. Co-Owners Laura... Read more

St Cloud / sctimes.com

St. Cloud restaurants use creativity, accept some limitations to manage worker shortage

At the Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen, the "Now Hiring" sign has been up since late February, when it opened for the season. Hiring was "scary tough," particularly in the beginning of the season, franchise co-owner Misty Hahn Schultz said. She said hiring has never been so tough at the Sauk... Read more

Sherburne County / sctimes.com

St. Cloud area reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 642 new cases this week

Four residents of Stearns County and one from Sherburne County died of COVID-19 in the past week, and 642 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease were reported in the area, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The Stearns County victims were between 60 and 79 years old.... Read more

Comments
avatar

I haven't heard of one person that died of Covid, that didn't have other issues and problems.

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

Community Policy