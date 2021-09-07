CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

The lineup: Sports news in Madras

 6 days ago

(MADRAS, OR) Madras sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Crook County

Cowgirls fall to Madras on controversial late goal

Cowgirls fall to Madras on controversial late goal

Crook County Cowgirls look at positives, prepare to play new Bend school, CalderaFor more than 75 minutes, the season-opening matchup between Crook County and Madras looked as though it would end in a scoreless tie. Both teams had multiple chances to take the lead, but in the dying minutes of the game, the Cowgirls end up on the wrong side of a controversial goal that gave the White Buffalos a 1-0 win on their home field. In the 78th minute, Madras junior Natalie Lockey lobbed a long lead pass over the Crook County defense and onto the foot of... Read more

Culver

Culver football falls in opener

Culver football falls in opener

Bulldogs drop first game of the season on the road 43-6 against Weston-McEwenCulver football got off to a slow start last Friday, with the Bulldogs falling 43-6 to Weston-McEwen in their season opener. Junior quarterback Logan Macy did his best to lead the CHS offense, throwing 11 completions on 25 attempts for 113 yards through the air. Macy is taking over under center for the first time, so some opening game jitters were to be expected. However, while the new QB's completion percentage was just 44 percent, Macy avoided throwing any interceptions. As for the running game, the Bulldogs rushed... Read more

Madras

Madras football family comes together

Madras football family comes together

Following the cancelation of the Corbett game last Friday, the team moms stepped upWhen news came down last Thursday that the Madras home opener was canceled, the immediate response from the team was utter disappointment. "I hardly had the heart to tell them," MHS athletic director Daniel Barendse said of informing the team that Corbett was forced to pull out of last Friday's game due to COVID-19 protocols. Madras varsity head coach Kurt Taylor confirmed that the news was just as bad on the receiving end. "The guys were truly, truly disappointed," said Taylor. After having last season — and... Read more

Madras

Madras girls slip past Crook County to end winless streak

Madras girls slip past Crook County to end winless streak

White Buffalos win first game of the season on a late goal from sophomore Heidi SedanoMadras sophomore Heidi Sedano's breakaway goal in the 78th minute gave the White Buffalos a 1-0 victory over 5A Crook County on Thursday. The win over the Cowgirls marked the Buffs' first victory in nearly two years, and it was made even sweeter by coming on their home field. The goal itself was the cause of some controversy, though. Crook County head coach Destanie Johnson protested the call at the time, shouting to the referee that Sedano was "three feet offside." The referee who made... Read more

ABOUT

With Madras Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

