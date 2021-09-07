The lineup: Sports news in Madras

(MADRAS, OR) Madras sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Cowgirls fall to Madras on controversial late goal Crook County Cowgirls look at positives, prepare to play new Bend school, CalderaFor more than 75 minutes, the season-opening matchup between Crook County and Madras looked as though it would end in a scoreless tie. Both teams had multiple chances to take the lead, but in the dying minutes of the game, the Cowgirls end up on the wrong side of a controversial goal that gave the White Buffalos a 1-0 win on their home field. In the 78th minute, Madras junior Natalie Lockey lobbed a long lead pass over the Crook County defense and onto the foot of... Read more

Culver football falls in opener Bulldogs drop first game of the season on the road 43-6 against Weston-McEwenCulver football got off to a slow start last Friday, with the Bulldogs falling 43-6 to Weston-McEwen in their season opener. Junior quarterback Logan Macy did his best to lead the CHS offense, throwing 11 completions on 25 attempts for 113 yards through the air. Macy is taking over under center for the first time, so some opening game jitters were to be expected. However, while the new QB's completion percentage was just 44 percent, Macy avoided throwing any interceptions. As for the running game, the Bulldogs rushed... Read more

Madras football family comes together Following the cancelation of the Corbett game last Friday, the team moms stepped upWhen news came down last Thursday that the Madras home opener was canceled, the immediate response from the team was utter disappointment. "I hardly had the heart to tell them," MHS athletic director Daniel Barendse said of informing the team that Corbett was forced to pull out of last Friday's game due to COVID-19 protocols. Madras varsity head coach Kurt Taylor confirmed that the news was just as bad on the receiving end. "The guys were truly, truly disappointed," said Taylor. After having last season — and... Read more

